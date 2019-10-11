Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari don call for strong laws to protect girls and women from abuse all ova di kontri.

Di president tok dis four days afta BBC Africa Eye documentary, Sex for Grades expose cases of sexual harassment wey dey happun for West African Universities.

"Nigeria need stricter laws to protect girls and women from abuse. I really welcome di National Assembly proposed amendments to our laws, afta di recent ogbonge documentary of sexual abuse inside our institutions of higher learning."

President Buhari advise law enforcement agencies and school administrators to take up any case of sexual harassment seriously and make sure say di guilty pesin face di result of dia actions.

E add say make every body stop di practice of shaming and silencing victims of sexual abuse plus make survivors and dia families no cover up abuse.

Although First Lady, Aisha Buhari don react to di BBC investigation on Monday, dis na di first comment wey president Buhari dey make on top dis mata.

Dem no support media player for your device How secret investigate expose sexual harassment by lecturers for universities

Di documentary, Sex for Grades expose di way wey lectures dey demand sexual favours in exchange for grades. Undercover reporters wey pose as students carri waka go University of Ghana and University Lagos to do dia investigation.

Both universities don distance demselves from di claims and suspend di lecturers wey dey involve but di lecturers also dey deny all di accuse.

Plenti pipo for public don hala and react since di documentary come out.