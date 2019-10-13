Image copyright Nigeria army

Army troops of Operation Hadarin Daji don kill di leader of some jaguda pipo wey dem dey call 'Emir' as dem dey do clearance operation for Zamfara state.

Di troops wey di army bin deploy for October 3, 2019 bin come under attack by jaguda pipo wey carry weapons. But di army say dem bin manage defeat dem and stop di attack, tho four sojas bin die during di face off.

Inside statement by di acting Force Information Officer, Captain Ayobami Oni-Orisan say di troops bin start serious clearance operation wey dem nickname OP Mushare for October 6, 2019, to catch di jaguda group.

Di troops also destroy three jaguda pipo camps for Gubarawa, Bawa Daji and Bawa Daji forest.

Apart from di leader of di jaguda group, 'Emir', di troops bin also disarm 39 jaguda pipo and wound mani odas.

Some of di tins wey di troops seize for dia hand na three AK 47, cows, handset batteries, juju, igbo and oda items.