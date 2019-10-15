Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ronaldo's goal was his 95th for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo number 700 goal for Portugal Euro 2020 qualifier football match for Ukraine add am for list of highest goal scorers.

Di 34-year-old score penarity as Portugal lose 2-1 to Ukraine.

Dis Ronaldo goal, mean say im don join oda ogbonge footballers wey don score at least 700 goals for dia football career.

According to data from Rec Sport Soccer Statistics Foundation, Di Juventus forward Ronaldo, still dey back back for di list as di footballer wey don score goal pass, na Czech-Austrian Josef Bican wey get 805 career goals

Ronaldo ogbonge Champions League display wey make pipo shout wow!

Ronaldo don chop fine for im goal celebration

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gerd Muller, Ferenc Puskas, Pele, Romario, Josef Bican be di only players wey don score pass to have scored more than Ronaldo

Next pesin for di list na Brazil legend Romario, wey get 772 goals, while im kontri man, Pele na number three for list wit 767 goals.

Hungary legend Ferenc Puskas get 746 goals for im record, while former Germany striker Gerd Muller di top five with 735 goals.

Players with 700+ career goals Player Nationality Major clubs Goals Years scored between Joef Biscan Czech-Austrian Rapid Vienna, Slavia Prague 805 1931-1955 Romario Brazilian Vasco da Gama, PSV, Barcelona, 772 1985-2007 Pele Brazilian Santos, New York Cosmos 767 1957-1977 Ferenc Puskas Hungarian Budapest Honvéd, Real Madrid 746 1943-1966 Gerd Muller German Bayern Munich 735 1962-1981 Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese Sporting CP, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus 700 2002-present

No be today Cristiano Ronaldo don dey break record. if you tok of any record for football im don break am.

Im get di 700 goals from 973 matches wey im don play and e don score at least once for 458 out of di football matches.

Di goal wey im score for Portugal for di Ukraine match also be di 95th wey im don score for Portugal.