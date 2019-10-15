Tunisia politician land court on top masturbation video

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tunisia MP tell court say im dey wee-wee inside bottle

One new Tunisia Member of Parliament don land for court on top accuse say im dey inside video wey show am dey masturbate for front of one school.

Zouheir Makhlouf, wey be member of di Qalb Tounes party wey dia leader lose di presidential election on Sunday, dey represent Nabeul town.

Man wey trek 300 miles to sleep wit 14-year-old girl enta kasala

Tunisia go hold dia second presidential election

Di MP tok say im get diabetics and na piss im dey piss inside bottle for di video.

Di video wey dey trend for social media don ginger women to use di hashtag Ena-Zeda, to tell dia tori of sexual harassment. Di hashtag mean "Me too" for Tunisian language.