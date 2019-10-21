Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey travel go Russia today, October 21 2019 to attend di Russia-Africa international meeting for Sochi, Russia.

Di meeting wey go last for three days, go start on October 23 to October 25.

Di main tins wey dey carry oga Buhari go Russia na to find and increase opportunities for areas like security, trade and investment, science and technology and gas production.

Buhari go also meet wit Russia Presido Vladimir Putin to make dis relations for security, trade and investment, and building collabo dey stronger. Dis wan go increase di tins wey Nigeria fit achieve for di gas exploration industry.

Di summit wey African Heads of State go attend, go bring fresh ideas on some global palava like nuclear technology, energy development, digital transformation, environment, technical security, mining and steel, education, agriculture, infrastructure and development strategies.