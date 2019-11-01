Fire destroy 47 shops for Maiduguri GSM Market

Image copyright Isyaku Yau

Fire wey start for evening on Thursday go reach Friday morning don destroy 47 shops for Maiduguri GSM Market wey dem dey call Jagwal.

According to officer Ali Kanti wey dey work with Borno Fire Service dia men wey respond on time bring di fire under control around 1am.

"Di fire start around 8.47pm on Thursday and our men rush to di place to help and by 1.15am we don end am."

"But as i dey tok to you now, our men wey sleep dia still dey on ground in case of any aftermath, so na dis morning we go confirm di level of damage and investigations to di cause go start." Dis na wetin di officer tell BBC for interview.

Dis no be di first time wey fire dey destroy shops for di market, for 2015 anoda fire happun wey destroy 14 shops and millions of naira worth of goods.