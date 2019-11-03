Art X: Meet di Artist wey say im artwork dey represent di 'gods'
Abe Odedina na Nigerian Artist wey dey try figure wetin the 'spirits' be for im head.
Im be one of di artists wey dey display im artworks for dis year Art X wey dey house plenti artists for Africa.
Di 59 year old artist na trained architect wey start to dey paint on im trip to Brazil for 2007.
E don turn painting to full time job and im dey use acrylic on plywood.
Abe wey call im artworks 'Just Looking'.
Wen BBC Pidgin ask Abe wetin dey im mind as e dey do di artwork, Abe tok say: "I wan make di viewer feel di tension between di past 'Ogun' wey be god of iron, and di future 'Sango' wey be god of thunder."
On if to dey paint pishure dey bring money, Abe say e 'find am (dis kind business) very rewarding'.