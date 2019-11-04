Image copyright Lagos Govt Image example Govnor of Lagos state Babjide Sanwolu na im handover di trophy to di winners

Sand Teranga Lions of Senegal on Sunday win 2019 edition of Copa Lagos beach tournament for di second time in a row.

Di team win all dia matches to carry first position for di 2019 edition wey dem play for Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island for Lagos.

Dis na Six tins wey happun for di tournament

Nigeria beat World Champions Brazil 6-5 to win second position for di annual tournament.

Senegal defeat Brazil 5-4 for dia first match and beat Nigeria 5-2 for dia second game. Dem come later defeat di Three Lions of England 3-2 for dia last match.

Nigeria player Emeka Ogbonna na im win highest goal scorer for di tournament as im score seven goals.

Image copyright Lagos Govt Image example Nigeria Sports Minister Sunday Dare (centre) follow attend Copa Lagos 2019

Govnor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwolu also show face to watch di last match and na im handover di trophy to di champions.

With Nigeria second position, dem don move up to di 21st position for world ranking and still be 4th for Africa according to Beach Soccer Worldwide ranking.

Nigeria sand Eagles use di tournament to prepare for 2019 Beach soccer world cup wia dem go play Brazil, Oman and Portugal for group D.

Image copyright Getty Images

Copa Lagos na annual soccer event wia players dey play football on top sand for beach and plenti kontris from all over di world dey follow play di tournament.

Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) dey recognized by FIFA as major football stakeholder for di creation and growth of Beach Soccer.