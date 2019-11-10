Image copyright other

Nigeria national youth corp members wey no fit wear trouser sake of e dey show dia shape fit go sow baggy shirt and trouser.

Di director General of di National Youth Service Corp, Brigadier Shuaibu Ibrahim, tell BBC Pidgin say, authorities fit to look di oda way if female corpers wear oversize uniform sake dem feel say di khaki trouser dey show dia shape.

Tori of two female corps members wey dem pursue comot for orientation camp, na im full pipo mouth for social media on Sunday.

Di two corp members wey bin dey do dia three-week orientation for Ebonyi State camp no gree wear di correct NYSC official uniform wey be khaki trouser and white shorts sake of say e dey against dia religion for woman to wear trouser.

Inside statement from di tok-tok pesin of di NYSC for di state Ngozi Ukwuoma, dem mention di girls names as Okafor Love Obianuju and Odji Oritsetsolaye.

Tori be say authorities bin try reason wit dem to obey di rules and regulations of di NYSC but afta evri-evri, di girls no gree.

Di NYSC authorities for di state later pursue di girls comot for camp afta dem insist say na skirt dem go wear.

"We no dey do marching wit skirt" - NYSC DG

Brigadier Ibrahim say dem get dia reasons why dem insist say all corps members must wear trousers.

E say dat na di law wey dey guide di NYSC and wen corps members go for marching, wey be one of di activities dem dey do for camp, trousers dey make dem look smart.

Image copyright Nysc/twitter Image example NYSC warn make corps members dey respect di uniform

"You don see wia pesin dey march wit skirt?" im ask.

Di DG gree say true true, dem dey allow Muslim ladies wear Hijab but na only di head and neck e dey cover.

NYSC na by-force one year service for all Nigerian graduates wey dey very important for di kontri and without di certificate, di two female corps members wey NYSC just pursue no go fit work officially or apply for any goment position.

Di NYSC DG say dem fit allow di girls come back to do dia service weneva dem redi, as far as dem go wear di correct uniform and obey di rules of di corps.

Image copyright Nysc/twitter

Time don reach for NYSC to adjust dia dress code?

Dis no be di first time wey dis kain tin go happen for NYSC.

For March 2018, NYSC authorities pursue one Miss Tolulope Ekundayo wey bin dey serve for Sagamu Orientation Camp, Ogun state unto accuse say she no gree wear trouser.

Some Nigerians for Twitter argue say if NYSC fit dey allow Muslim ladies to dey wear Hijab because of religious reasons, dem suppose dey allow Christian ladies to dey wear skirt for di same religious reasons.