Port Harcourt International Food festival: Man or woman who sabi cook pass?

Image example Port Harcourt International Food Festival don dey happun for four years now.

You sabi bole? Well dat na one food you suppose chop wen you visit Port Harcourt city for south of Nigeria.

But oda ogbonge food like onunu, keke fiyai Aka KKF, Apalapa and oda soups dem dey wey make di city dey celebrate Port Harcourt International food capital.

Boli na Nigerian food wey people like to chop as e dey quench hunger quick quick

Kenneth Kalio, wey don dey organise di Port Harcourt International Food Festival for four years now, say di festival dey celebrate di food wey Rivers pipo get plus food from pipo wey don settle for di city. Dat na why dis year focus na 'food in di city.'

"Pipo don know bole and Port Harcourt, but dat no be di only food wey dey di city, so dis year we wan focus on onunu.

Onunu na ripe plantain and yam wey dem boil, pound together with palm oil and fresh fish sauce or pepper soup, and Kalio say, "dis and oda food dey to make pipo know say Port Harcourt na di true food capital for Nigeria."

Bole na correct Port Harcourt food.

Di festival also do eating competition and cooking competition between popular Rivers born actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima and Stop di Soot campaigner, Eugene Abels, and dia teams to show who sabi cook pass between man and women.

Pipo wey come see, also chop plenti food and drink and dem also take opportunity to network.