Di Nigeria Senate don begin plans to introduce bill wey go make Nigeria election body di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to begin use electronic voting method for future elections.

Di lawmakers also tell INEC to begin operate electronic database wia dem go send all di results for any election.

E dey very likely say dis week, di Senate go begin do tok-tok ontop di koko of di bill wey dem wan use change di Electoral Act 2010.

Di bill also state say INEC must transmit di informate of accredited voters inside di central data base once dem finish accreditation of voters wey dem go use card reader do.

How e-voting fit make elections beta for Nigeria

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Katakata na one of di main tin wey dey trouble elections for Nigeria

E-voting or electronic voting dey use electronic voting machines or computer wey get internet connection to cast and count votes.

Sake of how transparent di system dey, pipo dey fit trust election process because dem believe say e dey secure and e no too get mistakes.

Kontris like Namibia, Brazil, Belgium and some odas don adopt e-voting because of di benefits wey e get.

E-voting dey also save time instead of to dey spend days and weeks to count votes before dem go announce di winner.

House of Representatives member, Duoye Diri na one of di Nigerian politicians wey don call for di adoption of e-voting for di kontri.

Im say di use of technology to transmit results from polling units go help reduce election jaguda, katakata and under-age voting.

But e get kwanta too

While some kontris dey embrace e-voting, some odas like Netherlands, Germany, Norway don drop am.

Netherlands bin ban e-voting for 2007 afta tori of security wahala wit di machines spread evriwia.

Some voters also get fear say hackers fit tamper wit di privacy of dia votes.

While kontri pipo dey ginger for Nigeria to begin use e-voting, some oda pipo dey call for caution wit di adoption of di system.