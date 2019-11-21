Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis year alone, EFCC say for Ibadan zone dem don nab 263 suspects for yahoo-yahoo and out of dem get 111 convictions.

Federal High Court for Nigeria don order Invictus Obi to forfeit more dan N280m wey im get for different banks accounts.

Corruption police Economic and Financial Crimes Commission tell court say Invictus Oil and Gas and Invictus Investment Limited bank accounts, all belong to Obinnwanne Okeke, wey dem sabi as Invictus Obi, "di strong leader of yahoo yahoo gang wey specialise for business email compromise."

On October 9, Justice Rilwanu Aikawa bin give order make EFCC to sieze di moni temporarily.

For 2016, Forbes bin celebrate di 31 years old Obi as one pof Africa best 30 business pipo wey dey less dan 30 years.

But for August 2018, America Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrest am.

Obi still dey court for America for $11m fraud wey im commit against America kontri pipo for 2018.