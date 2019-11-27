Image copyright AFP

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don show shock and sadness ontop di death of 13 French sojas wey die for helicopter accident on Tuesday, 26 November for Mali.

Di sojas bin die as dem bin dey fight against terrorists.

"I dey very sad about di tori of dis helicopter accident wey kill 13 French sojas for one operation against terrorists for di kontri," di presido tok.

Buhari say di mata consign Nigeria because di kontri get major international partnership wit France for di war against terrorism for Nigeria.

"We know about di France ogbonge experience for di war on terrorism and how dem dey help African kontris, including Nigeria to tackle terrorism wey be serious security wahala for dis kontris.

Terrorism na world problem wey need international collabo and I hail di work wey di French goment dey do to help us face dis monster," di president add.

Buhari tell di French goment make dem no allow dis kain tin to weaken dia morale to fight against terrorism for Africa.

Why France dey fight jihadists for Mali

Image copyright Getty Images

Jihadists katakata dey on di rise for Mali and e dey dabaru evriday life for di kontri.

Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly don call fellow European goments to send special forces to di Sahel to help fight militant attacks wey don kill more dan 100 Malian sojas for recent times.

But even France dey pay heavy price for dia role ontop di struggle against jihadist.

Dem don lose total of 38 sojas for di campaign wey don last almost seven years.