Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Federal Road Safety Corp say dem no dey against di use of Google maps while driving but make drivers wey wan use di app set am on dia phone first before dem begin drive.

If you dey worried say Nigeria Road Safety fit frown face wen dem catch you dey use Google map app dey drive, BBC Pidgin don find anoda way out.

Tori be say di Federal Road Safety Corps bin raise alarm on Wednesday, November 27 2019 say tori wey dey fly upandan say dem tok say to use Google map to drive na traffic offence for di West African kontri.

But no worry, e get oda ways wey you fit use to get directions wen you dey drive, make you no go loss for road.

1. Ask pipo for direction - Yes! You fit use di old school method

Image copyright Getty Images

Before all dis technology land our domot, how you tink say pipo dey drive witout any app wey go tell dem, 'in two hundred metres, turn left'?

You fit use di old school method to get direction. Just tell anybodi wey you see for road wia you dey go and you fit dey lucky say di pesin go sabi di correct direction.

One tip na to ask uniformed officers like Police, Lastma (if you dey Lagos) because reports na say most of dem dey always sabi road well-well.

2. Use okada (commercial motorcycle driver)

Image copyright Getty Images

If you don ask for directions from pipo wey dey road but wetin dem dey tok dey confuse your life, ask okada man or woman wey sabi di place wey you dey go to carry you go di place.

All you need do na to drive follow di okada pesin for back.

No forget to find sometin for di okada pesin.

3. GPS motor

Image copyright Getty Images

Dis one dey like Google map but di difference be say e dey inside your car (you no mobile phone).

If your pepper rest, you fit buy moto wey get GPS, enta di address of wia you dey go inside di system and you go dey hear voice wey go dey direct you.

4. Print map and study am

Image copyright Getty Images

If evritin wey we don suggest to you no work, di last option to turn caveman, print map of wia you dey go, study am well-well before you begin drive.

But you go need take Geography lessons to sabi how to read map.