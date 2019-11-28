Image copyright Getty Images

Na dat time of di year again wen different sellers, both online and offline dey reduce di price of dia market well-well.

Plenti pipo believe say Black Friday na di day wen anybodi fit buy tins at di cheapest prices.

Evribodi like beta awoof, so e go pain to miss out on all di correct discounts wey go dey fly around town on Friday, 29 November.

As BBC Pidgin no want make you dull, we don arrange some tips wey go help you grab all di deals as e dey hot.

1. Land di store early

Image copyright Getty Images

Dis one na for offline stores wey dey do Black Friday. Make sure say na you first show for dia domot, infact reach there before di gateman open gate sef.

Di earlier you reach di store, di more chance wey you get to be one of di first shoppers to grab all di items wey get discount.

2. Go wit your padi

One wise pesin tok one time say if you wan go fast, go by yoursef but if you wan go far, go wit pipo.

Imagine say na you first enta di store, begin grab evritin wey your hand fit reach but because na only you waka come, di tins wey you fit carry dey limited.

Dis na why you need one or two padi or even your family member to help you wit your Black Friday shopping.

3. Write shopping list

E good to always dey organised in anytin wey pesin dey do for dis life.

Write your shopping list and focus on di tins wey dey di list first, then if time and moni still dey to buy more tins, you fit begin buy oda tins wey no dey your list.

If you no get list, e go confuse you, you no go know wia to start and you fit even end up wit tins wey you no need inside your shopping basket.

4. Load your cart (basket)

Image copyright Getty Images

If na online shopping you dey do your own for Black Friday, di smart tin to do before you begin buy anytin na to first load your shopping cart wit di tins wey you go like buy at least 24 hours before di website start di Black Friday shopping.

5. Get enough data plus powerbank

Imagine say you don grab all di limited offers, you dey feel yoursef, only for you to click 'checkout and pay' and your data come finish.

Before you go load anoda data finish, anoda pesin fit don buy evritin.

No let dat kain tin happen to you so make sure say you get enough data for your phone.

Image copyright iStock

Just like di data palava, e no dey enough to just charge your device battery full.

You go need powerbank or backup power incase your battery die while you still dey do your shopping.