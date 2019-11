'Say court grant Mompha bail no mean say im don dey free' EFCC

Image copyright Efcc

As Nigerians for social media don begin dey react afta dem hear tori say court don grant Ismaila Mustapha AKA Mompha bail, di Economic and Financial crime commission, EFCC don explain say make pipo no think say di mata don end just like dat.

On Friday local media report say di Federal High Court wey sit for Lagos don grant Mompha bail afta EFCC bin sama like 14-count charge against am wey get to do with N33 billion fraud.

But as some Nigeria dey tweet say oga Mopha don dey free as court grant ma bail, EEC tok-tok pesin, Wilson Uwujaren tell BBC Pidgin say di charges still dey ground and di case neva finish.

E say as di offence wey Mopha comit no be murder, e dey entitle to get bail but im no know if Mopha and im pipo don fit meet up with the bail condition since court grant am yesterday.

"If di offence no be murder offence, usually di accuse pesin dey entitled to bail and di court exercise dia jurisdiction by granting im one million naira bail."

"Dis no mean say di trial don end, e simply mean say e no go dey for prison custody wey dem dey trial am for court, and dis na if im fulfil di bail condition. "

"Because if court grant pesin bail, e no mean say automatically di pesin dey free. E get conditions wey dey attached to bail and wen di peisn fulfil am, dem fit release and im go continue with im trial. "

Dis na some of di reactions from Nigerians for social meida on top di bail mata.

Inside di charges against Mopha, di EFCC say im launder moni through one company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited between 2015 and 2018.

EFCC claim say im move di moni wey dey inside Fidelity Bank in batches of N18,059,353,413 billion and N14,946,773,393.00 billion.