‘Di tin wey dey kill pipo no be di HIV virus, na loneliness’

Ugochukwu Michael AKA di HIV matchmaker say di idea to connect pipo wey get HIV come wen im follow pipo wey dey live wit di virus tok and im come see say, na loneliness be di problem wey dem get, so im begin find how im go take dey bring dem togeda for love.

Ugochukwu don dey do dis work for 7years now and im don carry im work go ontop radio wia e get program to take connect pipo wey dey live wit HIV.

We follow one couple wey im don join togeda tok to see how life be for dem and dem tok say dem don marry for some years, di husband and wife dey positive and dem get two children wey dey negative.

Dr. Baiyeroju tok say no be new tin, she say ‘so long as di two pipo know dia status, dem dey take treatment and dey go for check-up regularly, problem no dey’ and dem fit marry.

Producers: Usifo Omozokpea & Dooshima Abu

Video: Dan Ikpoyi & Gift Ufuoma