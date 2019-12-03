Image copyright Getty Images

Music streaming app, Spotify don reveal di biggest songs, albums and artists of di last ten years and Drake dey top di list as di artist wey get di highest streams.

Di Canada star bin rack up more dan 28 billion streams wit one of im most popular song, One Dance.

Pipo don play di One Dance song wey Drake feature Wizkid inside, 1.7 billion times.

According to Spotify, Ed Sheeran Shape Of You na im be di song wey pipo don listen to pass for di decade wit 2.4 billion streams.

Di biggest song for 2019 na Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Di Senorita song wey dem just release for June, 2019 don already get one billion plays.

Also for di first time, female artist make am as Spotify most popular album of year wit Billie Eilish debut album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go.

Spotify data also show say Modern Bollywood na di fastest rising type of music for di year; "feel good" na di most popular mood-based playlist and di top type of podcast na comedy.

Oda streaming apps like Apple Music and Amazon Music, go likely release dia own data later dis month