Enough jollification don set for Nigerians as plenti international artistes don announce say dem dey come perform for dia fans for di kontri dis December, 2019.

If you dey find show wey you fit go jolly dis December, BBC Pidgin don arrange list of some of di top international stars wey go perform for Nigeria.

Cardi B

American rapper and Grammy award winner Cardi B go show for Lagos, Nigeria on December 7 to perform for di first edition of di Livespot X Festival.

Dis go be di first time ever wey di rapper go come Nigeria.

Boyz II Men

Ogbonge RnB group Boyz II Men dey come perform for dia Nigerian fans for di 2019 Flytime Music Festival.

Di show go shele for di Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.

If you go like hear some of dia hit songs like 'End of the Road', 'I'll Make Love to You', den mark December 21 for your calendar.

Koffee

Jamaican raggae singer and rapper Koffee na anoda international artiste wey go also perform for di Flytime Music Festival.

Di singer wey blow afta her debut single "Toast", go dey perform on December 20 for di Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.

Don Moen

International gospel singer Don Moen go dey totori fans for Nigeria wit some of im classics like 'God Will Make A Way", "He Never Sleeps".

Don Moen go perform for The Experience 2019, one of di biggest gospel music shows for Africa. Di show go happun on Friday December 6 for Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.

Some oda international singers like Donnie McClurkin and Travis Greenie go also perform for di show.

Future

American rapper, Future go headline live concert for Lagos on December 29.

Toro entertainment company na im dey bring di rapper come Lagos for di first time.