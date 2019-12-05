Image copyright Mark angel comdey/instagram

YouTube don release di list of videos wey Nigerians watch pass for dis year 2019.

Di channels wey get di top three most watched videos na Mark Angel Comedy, Sceneone TV and Supersport.

According to Youtube, dis videos wey enta top three show say Nigerians like jolliment and sports well-well.

Di 2019 list also show say Nigerians dey like go YouTube to watch news tori as di BBC Africa Eye tori about 'Sex for Grades' and Ynaija interview wit popular photographer, Busola Dakolo enta list of di top trending videos.

See di full list of di top 15 non-music videos wey Nigerians watch pass for 2019

1. Mark Angel Comedy - 'Commander' (Episode 193)

2. Sceneone TV - Aiyetoro Town Episode 1 - 'Upgrade'

3. Supersport - UEFA Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights

4. GhenGhenJokes - Interview (Atiku or Buhari)

5. Xploit Comedy - The Spirit of Stinginess

6. AyoAjewole Woliagba- YPM: 'Sunday to Remember'

7. Official Broda Shaggi - 'The Prophet'

8. Kyinkyinaa Twan Comedy - 'Am Professional Mechanic'

9. BBC News Africa - Sex for Grades: Undercover inside Nigerian and Ghanaian universities

10. Kenny Blaq - The African Praise Experience 2019

11. Big Brother Naija - Finale: And Mercy Wins

12. Splendid TV - Mad Over You Episode 4

13. RÉvsVEVO - Poco Dance tutorial - How To Do The Poco Dance

14. Chop Daily - How To Zanku Part 2

15. Ynaija - How I Met Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and The First Rape - Busola Dakolo | Part 1#With Chude

YouTube also release di list of top trending music videos and Zlatan featuring Burna Boy - Killin Dem top di chart.

See di top 15 music videos wey Nigerians watch pass dis year.

1. Zlatan x Burna Boy - Killin Dem

2. Davido x Chris Brown - Blow My Mind

3. Rudeboy - Reason With Me

4. Naira Marley x Zlatan - Am I A Yahoo Boy

5. Kizz Daniel - MADU

6. Naira Marley - Soapy

7. Teni - Uyo Meyo

8. Benson Ken - Is back with a Powerful Worship Medley - Talent Hunt 9.

9. Adekunle Gold x Simi - Promise

10. Rema - Dumebi

11. Rudeboy - Double Double ft. Olamide, Phyno

12. Fireboy DML - Jealous

13. Larry Gaaga x Wizkid - Low

14. Timaya - Balance

15. Teni - Power Rangers