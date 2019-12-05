How to make perfume

Now you sabi series na Do-IT- YOURSELF 1-3 minutes video wey go show una how to make different things on your own.

E get plenti things wey you no sabi before and e dey cost you money to buy am. E get old tins wey you no dey use again? We go teach you how you go make am come alive again.

Every two weeks we go teach you how to make different tins

For dis week episode we go show you how you fit make your own perfume for house with shikini moni?

For dis video, Lola Awakan torchlight wetin to do.

Producers: Gift Ufuoma and Olaronke Alo