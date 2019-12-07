Image copyright Sahara Reporters

Family members of Omoyele Sowore plus Nigerians from all ova dey ask for di release of di human right activist and convener of RevolutionNow Omoyele Sowore.

Shock, tension, na im be di reaction of family members as dem see di video of Sowore re-arrest plus di drama wey follow.

Sowore mama Esther Kehinde Sowore dey beg Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari "in the name of Allah" to release her son.

Mama Sowore say since dem arrest her son, she "no fit eat" she "no fit sleep" and di tin dey affect her health.

Ope Sowore, wife of di detained RevolutionNow convener, wey be US citizen dey make appeal to di nigeria goment through US authorities to free her husband

She say she "believe say di only way to bring am home na through di help of di United States."

Madam Sowore say as tins dey na, she dey really fear for im life.

New Jersey Senator for America, Bob Menendez say di re-arrest of Sowore dey unacceptable especially as im na husband and father of US citizens. Im say "Either Nigeria no dey respect law again or president Buhari no sabi wetin goment agencies dey do in im name."

E no end dia, local tori pipo report say, Nigeria Bar Association wey be di join bodi of lawyers dey call for di suspension of di Director General of di Department of State Security, Yusuf Bichi.

For incident wey shock Nigerians and di world, officials of di Department of State Security enta court for Abuja arrest Sowore just twelve hours afta dem release am.

Videos wey circulate for social media show di plenty drama wey happun as lawyers, some kontri pipo wey bin follow am dey court and police, try to prevent di arrest.