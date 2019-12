Image copyright cardi b/instagram

American rapper Cardi B don use gbas gbos take answer di Ghanaian celebs wey accuse her say she shun dem.

Tori be say less dan 24 hours afta di American rapper land for Accra, Ghana on 8 December for her live show, some celebrities enta social media dey para say dem bin come see di rapper but she dey busy dey chop kebab for di pool side of her hotel.

Some of di celebrities post for Instagram say dem wait for three hours for Kempiski, Accra to see her, odas like Wendy Shay say na seven hours dem wait. Di celebrities para sotay some of dem begin yab Cardi B sef.

Dis one dey come one day afta di rapper come Lagos, Nigeria to perform for di first edition of di Livespot X Festival.

Di rapper bin gbadun Nigeria sotay she give herself Nigerian name, 'Chioma B'.

Cardi B later enta Instagram to deny di accuse say she shun anybodi, say she no know say meet and greet no dey her contract.

She use some heavy words take curse some female celebrities wey curse her back.

Inside her live Instagram video, Cardi B say those celebs wey bin dey curse her, for come meet her wen dem waka pass di pool side wia she bin dey chop kebab, to welcome her to dia kontri and tell her say na she dem dey wait.

Di rapper later tell her fans sorry, come still do di meet and greet.

She add say light bin off during her concert and she bin no dey comfortable but she just do her show dey go.