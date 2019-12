Image copyright Getty Images

Elections Cameroon, ELECAM don confirm list for 451 candidates for parliamentary and 549 candidates for council elections for next year election but deh no publish list.

ELECAM follow de elections law for article 126 weh e give dem 60 days before election day for komot numbers but no list for candidates.

Cameroon go elect law makers and pipo for run local councils for number 9 day for January 2020.

E lef now for candidates weh deh reject dia list for complain for constitutional council inside two days. One of de parties weh deh reject dia list na Union Populaire Camerounais, UPC for seka say deh put two lists for de same area.

Na so article 129, for de electoral code, give candidate weh deh reject e list fit file two days form wen lsit komot for complain for constitutional council.

ELECAM bin register 479 lists form 35 political parties for parliamentary and council elections and elections bodi finally accept 451 and confirm 559 candidates for council elections.

From dis list, ruling party CPDM get candidates for de whole kontri and 30 oda parties too enta race- SDF, l'UNDP, le PCRN, le PURS, le PADDEC, l'ANDP, le FSNC, le MPCN, l'ADD, l'UFP.

For place laik Donga and Matung, Ndian division ruling party no get match but for Northern area de competition strong as CPNR get candidates for dis area.

E good for note say Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM, no register as deh boycott de elections for seka admin hold-up and crisis for Anglophone regions.

Social Democratic Front, SDF and Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation, CPNR warn say even if deh don register, if goment no find solution for Anglophone crisis deh go boycott de lections.

Some parties bin wan make de postpone elections but goment no gree as deh say elections get for hold as e dey for law.