Image copyright Getty Images

Today na Friday 13th, di day wey plenti pipo believe say na di most cursed day for di calendar and di day wen bad tins dey happen.

But wia pipo get dat kain idea say na date wey bad tins dey happen?

Friday and di number 13 no just go togeda at all, according to Steve Roud, author of The Penguin Guide to di Superstitions of Britain and Ireland.

"Because say Friday na di day wey dem hang Jesus Christ for cross, pio go always see Fridays as day to confess sins and stay away from sin.

"Dis religious belief comot enta level wey be say pipo no come like to dey do anytin important on Friday."

To make mata worse, one legend begin spread tori for 1690s say e dey unlucky for 13 pipo to siddon for one table or to dey one group.

Marie Lagram wey dey write olden days tori , wey believe in Friday di 13th well-well, tok say di tori wey dey behind "unlucky 13" na di number of pipo wey bin dey present for di Last Supper or di number of pipo to form group of witches.

But na for di Victorian era dem put di two "beliefs" togeda, according to di author of di Country Wisdom and Folklore Diary.

"Dem like olden days tori, dem come join Friday and 13 togeda to create double bad-luck day."

'Friday the 13th' feem

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Friday the 13th na big feem for America

Dis date popular sotay American writer Victor Miller create horror feem about am.

Di feem na about di movie character Jason Voorhees wey bin drown as small boy for Camp Cystal Lake sake of di camp staff wey no do dia work well.

10 years later, pipo begin spread rumour say di lake dey under curse and plenti mass killings come happen there.

Dem feature Jason for di feem as di killer or di pesin wey dey behind di mass killings.