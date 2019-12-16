Image copyright Getty Images

One Nigerian man, Malik Wakili dey face accuse from di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission say im dupe Nigeria Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola of N3,106, 216 (about $8, 275).

According to EFCC, Wakili bin lie to pipo say im be oga Babatunde Fashola, come use di fake identity to convert over three million naira wey be di value of di air miles wey Fashola get wit Emirates Airlines inside im Air-miles Skywards Account Number EK248739282.

Di corruption police say Wakili collabo wit one Abdullahi Umar to commit di offence for March 2019.

But as e be so, Abdullahi Umar don run.

On Monday, December 16 2019, EFCC charge Wakili go Federal High Court for Lagos.

Di offence wey EFCC dey accuse Wakili of dey against sections 15(2)(a) and 27(1)(b) of di Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and e dey punishable under sections 15(3) and 22(3)(a) of di same Act.

Wakili wey deny di accuse, beg say im no dey guilty to di three count charges against am.

Di judge wey hear di mata, Justice C.J. Aneke move di case to December 17 to rule ontop Wakili bail application.

Di court order Wakili back to prison until dem rule ontop im bail application.