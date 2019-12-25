Happy Christmas: Christmas celebration for Elegushi in Pictures
We enta Elegushi beach to see how pipo dey take jolly dia Christmas and dis na some of di best fotos.
-
BBC
As Christians celebrate Christmas today, we enter Elegushi beach for Lagos, south west Nigeria to see how people dey jolificate.
-
BBC
Plenti families full ground, some carry dia food come others buy already made food from beach stores.
-
BBC
Tins like puff puff brekete for di beach for fun seekers to use hold belle.
-
BBC
Based on say na beach, some pipo try to feel di wave of di ocean.
-
BBC
Weda na Turkey you want, abi na Suya all bin dey available for pipo to buy use celebrate.
-
BBC
Christmas na time wey plenti families dey spend togeda.
-
BBC
Even tins like horse riding, monkey bin dey di beach so pipo fit enjoy good outing.
-
BBC
Some use football to jolly di season while some dey play wit beach water.
Another thing we de for inside dis tori
Christmas celebration for Elegushi in Pictures
- 25 December 2019
All di selense photos from DJ Edu This Is Africa tour
- 28 November 2019