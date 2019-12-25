Happy Christmas: Christmas celebration for Elegushi in Pictures

  • 25 December 2019

We enta Elegushi beach to see how pipo dey take jolly dia Christmas and dis na some of di best fotos.

  • Pipo celebrate Christmas for Elegushi beach BBC

    As Christians celebrate Christmas today, we enter Elegushi beach for Lagos, south west Nigeria to see how people dey jolificate.

  • Pipo pose for pictures for Elegushi beach. BBC

    Plenti families full ground, some carry dia food come others buy already made food from beach stores.

  • Puff puff BBC

    Tins like puff puff brekete for di beach for fun seekers to use hold belle.

  • Beach BBC

    Based on say na beach, some pipo try to feel di wave of di ocean.

  • Turkey, Suya BBC

    Weda na Turkey you want, abi na Suya all bin dey available for pipo to buy use celebrate.

  • Family celebrate Christmas BBC

    Christmas na time wey plenti families dey spend togeda.

  • Horse riding for Elegushi beach. BBC

    Even tins like horse riding, monkey bin dey di beach so pipo fit enjoy good outing.

  • Beach football for Elegushi beach BBC

    Some use football to jolly di season while some dey play wit beach water.

