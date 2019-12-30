Image copyright iStock

Two members of di House of Representatives for Nigeria dey speak against goment plan to spend N37 billion to renovate di National Assembly building.

Honourable Akin Alabi from Egbeda/Ona Area Federal Constituency, Oyo State and Bamidele Salam wey dey represent Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency for Osun State enta Twitter to write say e no go pay Nigerians if dem spend dat kain moni on top renovation.

Di House of Reps members admit say true-true sometins dey wey need upgrading for di National Assembly like di speakers and di voting system but no be to come renovate di whole building.

How to spend N37 billion for Nigeria

As far as Akin Alabi dey concerned, e go pay Nigerians more if goment spend dis N37 billion ontop education and healthcare.

Bamidele Salam include roads for di list of "beta" tins wey goment fit use dis moni do, as im mention say dis three sectors for Nigeria dey condition wey don dabaru finish.

Dis na di budget wey President Muhammadu Buhari set for dis three sectors:

Health: N46 billion

Universal Basic Education Commission: N112 billion

Works and Housing: N262 billion

Some pipo for Twitter yab di lawmakers say instead of dem to dey fight against di renovation budget on top social media, dem suppose dig am out for di National Assembly.

But Alabi explain say dem bin discuss am di house say Renovation of National Assembly no follow for di tins wey dem dey debate for di floor of di house.

Salem promise say im go raise di mata for di house wen dem resume for January 2020.