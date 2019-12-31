Image copyright Getty Images

WhatsApp no go dey work on plenti phones wey don old pass five years.

Di popular messaging app wey Facebook get, wit 1.5 billion users, go first comot dia support from Windows phones wit 'old' operating system (OS) from December 31.

Dis shutdown go affect Nokia Lumia phones, wey be di last to use di Microsoft Windows OS. Phones like di Nokia Lumia 650 bin come out four years ago but dem still dey sell till today.

Anoda phone wey go feel di shutdown na iPhones wey dey run iOS 8 and Android phones wey get 2.3.7 software versions and below, from February 2020.

Since July 1st, pipo wey dey use Microsoft store no dey see WhatsApp download again. Dis na afta WhatsApp warn users wey dey run di app ontop Windows phone say dem fit see say some features no go dey function again.

WhatsApp say di decision hard dem well-well but na di right step to give pipo beta ways to dey keep in touch.

Dis no be di first time WhatsApp dey make dis kain move.

For 2018, dem bin pull dia support from Blackberry phones and old Windows phone.