Image copyright Getty Images

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) don warn pipo for Nigeria wey dey use paracetamol cook meat, say make dem stop am.

Tori bin spread for social media say some restaurants dey use di melecine cook meat to make am quick soft.

NAFDAC say dis kain use of paracetamol dey illegal and e fit damage di liver, kidney and even kill pesin wey chop dat kain food.

Di agency advise say make pipo dey soak di meat inside water wey get small salt for 30 minutes instead to make am soft.

Oda ways to make meat soft, according to di agency na:

Use of pressure cooker

Soak am inside vinega, citrus juice or wine before you begin cook

Soak am inside pineapple, kiwi, ginger, Asian pear and pawpaw wey contain enzymes wey fit make meat soft

Cook di meat slow

Use meat tenderizers - powder or liquid wey dey make meat soft

NAFDAC say dem don increase monitoring on restaurant operators for di kontri to make sure say pipo no dey use di drug cook.