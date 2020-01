Image copyright @UKinNigeria/Twitter Image example Once UK comot from di European Union at the end of January, dem get 11 months to come up wit trade deal wit the European Union to avoid reverting to WTO rules.

Di first ever investment meeting between UK and African kontris dey start on Monday January 20 and di UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson na im go open di summit.

According to di organiser dem, di UK-Africa summit gatz bring African leaders, business owners and international organisation togeda for London.

And di main focus na how to cement relationship between UK and di continent especially now wey Brexit (di UK plan to waka comot European Union) go happun by end of January.

Dem also wan create plenti investment and job for African kontris.

For di meeting dem go talk about sustainable finances and infrastructure, clean energy, climate change and trade and investment.

Di summit na also UK strategy to become di biggest investors for Africa even though trade volumes between kontris like China and India for Africa don grow well well.

See wetin Nigeria Ghana and Cameroon go gain

Nigeria

Many African leaders don land for UK for Dis very important summit but how dis meeting go benefit Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon.

According to ogbonge economist, Abubakar Ali say di summit go bring more trading activities to dis kontris.

E say Nigeria get big market and most investors go one do business with di kontri.

E further explain give say di summit go epp many kontri pipo get chance to get beta training and vocational skill as some companies wey wan do business go like invest for dat kain training to epp plenti Nigeria's wey no get job find one.

For di past few years, most of di critical infrastructure like roads, rail wey Nigeria dey construct na China pipo dey do am and wit dis partnership, Nigeria fit get epp to solve im road wahala.

And all of dis benefit, if dem combine am go definitely bring jobs to pipo and at the same time make life beta for ordinary poor Nigerians.

Ghana

Wetin dey drive foreign investment na beta infrastructure like light.

Dis na di area wey Ghana don get right and dis one means say plenti investors go like put moni for di kontri.

Anoda advantage wey go make Ghana benefit wella from di summit na sake of say dem no get security wahala and di peaceful environment go shaperly drive investment and las las create job and boost dia economy.

PM Boris Johnson wey go open di Africa-UK summit na im dey shake hands wit Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo.

Cameroon

Cameroon go also benefit in di area of direct investment flow to di kontri wey go epp give pipo job

But according to expert, di African leaders wey go attend di summit gatz dey strategic to ensure dem negotiate deal wey go benefit ordinary pipo if di kontinent.

For 2020, 8 African kontris go be among di 15 fastest economy and dis summit na win win between UK and Africa according to oga Abubakar Ali.