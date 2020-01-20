Image copyright EPA Image example Opposition Democrats dey claim say Trump White House don reach "serious level of anyhowness"

US President Donald Trump dey go on trial and Congress fit pursue am comot from office.

If you like TV politics drama, carry ya popcorn, kak for corner to watch serious political action as di case against di president dey open dis week.

We no fit tell you exactly wetin go happen but we fit ansa some of di plenti questions wey you get about dis mata.

Oya na. Wetin be impeachment?

Na di type of trial wey fit make Congress pursue president from office.

Some pipo tink say impeachment dey equal to immediate sack letter for president but na just di beginning of two-step process wey dey happen for di two legislative chambers of Congress.

Why Trump dey face impeachment?

Donald Trump dey face accuse say im use im position anyhow and say im dey play dirty game to boost di chances wey im get to win dis November presidential election.

Image copyright AFP Image example Trump dey face accuse say im block military aid to Ukraine

Dem dey accuse am say im pressure Ukrain Presido Volodymyr Zelensky to dig doti informate on Joe Biden and family -Biden na Barack Obama vice president wey also fit be Trump rival for dis year election.

So why Trump break law?

One whitsleblower bin complain about one phone call wey Trump make to Zelensky on July 25 last year.

Trump bin block military aid moni to Ukraine wey worth millions of dollars and four senior officials don make am clear say im no go release di moni unless di kontri authorities open investigation on im rival.

White House dey deny di accuse.

So wetin go happen next?

Image copyright EPA Image example Di result of di impeachment inquiry go surely affect di 2020 elections

Committees for di House of Reps don carry out investigate. Di House vote make dem impeach Trump and dem don send di charges to di Senate.

Di Republican party wey Trump belong to na di majority for di Senate.

Dem go need two-third majority vote to convict di president, so inside di Senate wey get 100 seats, 67 votes na wetin fit lead to victory.

But because na only 45 Democrats and 53 Republicans dey di Senate, di expectation be say di president go clear di trial.

But if somehow dem manage find Trump guilty, dem go comot am from office and Vice-President Mike Pence go swear in as president.