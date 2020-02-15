Image copyright Twitter/Douye Diri

Around 6:30pm on 14 February 2020, Sen Douye Diri and Sen Lawrence Ewhrujakpo of di Peoples Democratic Party PDP take oath of office as di number 5 Executive Governor and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State.

Di swearing in ceremony happen inside Goment House Yenagoa sake of di tension wey bin dey town unto di sudden change of who be Governor elect afta supreme Court sack David Lyonand im deputy of di All Progressive Congress.

Image example Govnor Seriake Dickson hand ova to new govnor Duoye Diri

As im take over di office, di valentine Governor, as Senator Diri describe imsef, call everybodi for di state to commot bitterness for dia mind, come togeda to build di State.

"Today na 14 February, a day of love. As di valentine Governor and Deputy Governor, we bring di message of love to Bayelsa State. We bring di message of hope and we bring di message of prosperity to Bayelsa State. Therefore, make we comot bitterness from our mind and learn to forgive oursef, weda we from di same party or different party. Make we come togeda to build our State."

Before im become di Governor of Bayelsa State, oga Douye Diri be di Senator wey dey represent Bayelsa Central for House of Senate and im Deputy, oga Lawrence Ewhrujakpo bin be di Senator wey dey represent Bayelsa West for Senate.