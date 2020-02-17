Image copyright PAVEL DARYL KEM SENOUA

Wen Kem Senou Pavel Daryl, one 21-year-old Cameroonian student wey dey live for Jingzhou, China, catch di coronavirus, im no carry am for mind say im go comot for China, even if e dey possible.

"No mata wetin happen, I no wan carry di sickness back to Africa," im tok from im university hostel wia im dey currently undergo 14-day quarantine.

Im bin dey suffer from fever, dry cough and symptoms wey resemble flu.

Wen im sick, im tink back to wen im get malaria as pikin for Cameroon. Im fear di worse.

"Wen I dey go di hospital for di first time, I dey tink my death and how e go happen," im tok.

For di 13 days, im remain for isolation for one local Chinese hospital. Dem bin dey treat am wit antibiotics and melecine wey dem dey use treat HIV patients. Afta two weeks of care, im begin show signs say im don dey well.

Di CT scan no show any trace of di sickness. Im become di first African pesin wey pipo know to catch di deadly coronavirus and di first to recover. Di Chinese state cover im medical care.

"I no wan go house before I finish my study. I no tink say need dey to go back house because na di Chinese goment take care of all di hospital bill," oga Senoua tok.

Meanwhile, Egypt don become di first kontri for Africa to confirm case of coronavirus.

Health professionals warn say kontris wey get weak health systems fit struggle to cope wit potential outbreak of di sickness, wey don kill more than 1,600 and infect more than 68,000 pipo, mostly for China.