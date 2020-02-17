Image copyright Getty Images

Three sojas for Operation Lafiya Dole don collect special promotion to di next rank sake of how dem take perform for di war against terrorism for North East Nigeria.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, bin decorate di sojas wen im visit dia camp on Sunday, February 16 as part of im operational visit to sojas for di north east.

Di three sojas, Felix Ugwu, Kehinde Goban and Ishaq Yesif, wey dey serve for Super Camp 3 for Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno state.

Dem promote Ugwu to rank of Warrant Office to Master Warrant Officer, promote Goban from Corporal to Sergeant, come promote Yesif from Private to Lance Corporal.

Colonel Sagir Musa confirm give BBC say dem also dash each of di three sojas generator sets and 32 inch television.

Buratai ginger oda officers and sojas make dem continue to work hard wit discipline, come promise say evribodi wey suppose get promotion, go get am.

Nigerian military dey fight insurgency war against Boko Haram and oda terrorist group for di north east part of di kontri.

Tori be di militants don kill kill more than thirty thousand pipo, and pursue more than two million pipo comot from dia house for dia insurgency war wey don pass ten years wey di military neva fit end.