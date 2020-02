Page where you dey ,

Coronavirus: 'Evacuate us now,' Ghana students for Wuhan send SOS message to Akufo-Addo

Since de outbreak of de new coronavirus disease for China, more than 60,000 people get infected wey over 1,300 people die sake of de disease so far.

World Health Organization (WHO) declare de outbreak as public health emergency, govments across the world like UK den US evacuate dema nationals for Wuhan.

But for some countries like Ghana, dis no happen yet despite say some 200 students dey study for Wuhan.

Government of Ghana dey argue say dem rather dey offer monetary support make dem take buy food supplies den protective gear like face masks den stuff.