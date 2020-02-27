Image copyright Facebook/Chima Ikwunado Image example Chima Ikwunado

Federal High Court don direct Police authority to give di autopsy report of late Chima Ikwunado, di mechanic wey die for Police Special Unit, E-Crack detention to im lawyers, before di next adjourn date wey di case go come up.

Justice James Omotosho give di directive as di case come up for hearing for Port Harcourt today.

Lawyer to di Ikwunado family and di four Ikoku traders, Princess C. Lawrence tell tori pipo say na two case dem bring against di police.

Image example Princess Lawrence, Lawyer to Ikwunado family

Di first one na fundamental human rights case wey Chima wife, Adaugo and im papa, Elder Kevin Ikwunado and di four Ikoku traders bring against police and di second one na criminal matter as e concern di fact say Chima die for di custody of E-Crack police team and di oda four Ikoku traders and dem need di autopsy report for di case.

"Di State Counsel bin no dey wen di matter come up but im later come and di court order am to give us di autopsy report and if dem no give us di autopsy report, dem go take am say di autopsy report dey against dem and dem dey try to hide something and I believe say dem go give us. Di autopsy report na public document and we suppose get am as we don apply for am." Na so she tok.

But di State Counsel, Alibi A. Jonah wey make conditional appearance for di first to third respondent wey be Inspector General of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 6 and Commissioner of Police Rivers State, say even though dem ask for more days to look di case and file all di necessary processes but, "we don study di case and for our own view we see say di application dey incompetent and we go formally inform di court for di next adjourned date."

Image example Alibi Jonah, State counsel for Police

Di Court adjourn di matter to 10 March, 2020 for hearing to begin proper for di matter.

Why Chima case different?

Di Ikoku traders dey wonder how come Police and Governor of Ogun State quick quick go visit di family of di footballer, Tiamiyu Kazeem wey die for SARS officers hand under one week wey di incident happen and even don sack di Officer wey dey concern, but up till now dem never make any concrete statement for Chima matter even though di matter don dey go three months.

Image example Anthony Iwu, Chairman Ikoku Market Traders Union

Chairman for Ikoku market traders union, Anthony Iwu say make Goment carry di same eye too chook for Chima Ikwunado and di oda Ikoku traders matter, make e no be as if im own no dey important as all of dem be Nigerians so dem suppose show di same concern for di matter.