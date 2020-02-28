Page where you dey ,

How Nigeria dey defend imsef against di spread of Coronavirus- Health Minister

Nigeria Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire don tok say dem bin dey work hard to find and monitor di contacts of di Italian wey get di coronavirus sake of say make di disease no spread.

"Di Nigeria Center for Disease Control go continue to dey provide tori and new ways dem to prevent di spread." Im tok to BBC