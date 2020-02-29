Image copyright FACEBOOK/KANO STATE GOVT Image example Governor of Kano state, Abdulahi Ganduje for street begging ban tok

Kano Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, don chook eye for di position of some Islamic teachers for di state as dey reject di governor ban for street begging.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje bin ban street begging for di state during di week and since den, Islamic teachers don condemn di mata.

Di minister bin tok say, "Wetin i dey tok about di mata be say, e no dey good for my brothers, Islamic teachers to dey challenge di governor like that. Make dem sit down togeda chook eye for di mata and find solution for di way out,' im advise.

Image copyright NASARAWA GOVERNMENT Image example Children wey bin dey beg for street

"We all get children. My children dey wit me. I dey give dem food myself. To give children food na di job of dia parents. If dem be children without parents, we go know how society go find solution to dia condition. I grow up for my father's house. I see how children wey no get parents dey chop and how my parents dey take care of dem."Dr Pantami add say, "Because doubt no dey di mata as dey wan take di children comot for street go back school, wey be di right thing to do. And e dey good for di Almajiris, dia parents and di society at large. For di part of the goment, na responsibility of di governor to make sure say im people dey live well."Im call di teachers to understand that if anytin dey new or strange, den make dem create way to chook eye for di mata and see how to find solution to di wahala.