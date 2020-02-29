Image copyright AFP Image example Coronavirus check

Di World Health Organisation, WHO, don express satisfaction wit Nigeria goment ova im intervention wit di CODVID-19 viral outbreak for di kontri.

Dr Peter Clement, WHO Nigeria County Head for interview with BBC say Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, do wella compare to Centre for Disease Control, CDC's for other African kontries.

But im warn say fear and panic of mis-informate go only make the virus spread fast fast.

Im want goment to engage rural communities quick quick by spreading correct informate and how dem go protect demsef.

Dr Clement also warn say private health sector go need to do quick collabo with goment than as dem dey now, as di virus fit spread through staff wey no get training and wey no dey prepared or no sabi much about di virus.

Nigeria confirm im first case of coronavirus on Friday and Nigeria Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire say dem don send more than 60 doctors go Murtala Muhammad International Airport to assist with testing of passengers wey dey arrive.

As at today more than 80,000 pipo for nearly 50 kontries don catch di disease and nearly 2, 800 pipo don die since dey disease comot for China.