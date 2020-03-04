Image copyright Ismail Wakili Image example Friday John say e happy say na only two slaps e receive no be bullets

'I happy say di gunmen slap me two times but no shoot me'

Mr Friday John wey dey stay Bagwai local goment for Kano northwest Nigeria tell BBC say e dey lucky to dey alive after gunmen kill two pipo for im front on Monday for di town.

Friday wey say e come from Enugu State, South East of Nigeria but don spend 20 years dey do business for Kano add say one of di gunmen give am two hot slaps.

"I dey lucky to dey alive because dem kill two pipo for my front, one of di gunmen give me two hot slaps then tell me to submit my phone and di money wey dey with me, so i happy say na only two slaps i receive no be bullets."

"Di men come around 10pm, normally i dey close shop by 10.30pm dem already start to shoot to scare pipo, dem enter my shop and my neighbour shop and all pipo wey dey pass dem tell dem to lie down. Pipo wey dem shoot die no know say something dey happun dem just wan pass."

Friday say wetin happun no go make am leave Bagwai town as e dey enjoy di place.

Image copyright Ismail Wakili Image example Bagwai dey normal now but pipo say dem still dey fear after wetin happun

Anoda eyewitness Ismail Wakili confam wetin Friday tok say pipo wey dem kill just wan pass.

"Di two pipo wey dem kill, one dey use leg waka and di oda one dey on top bike, dem just wan pass na im di gunmen shoot dem."

Ismail say things don return to normal now for di town but pipo still dey fear whether dem fit return anoda time. Shop owner Friday say na 7pm e dey close shop now instead of 10.30pm

Police tok tok pesin for Kano Command DSP Abdullahi Haruna confam wetin happun and say Commissioner of Police don give order to find and arrest di gunmen.

"Our officers rush to di scene as we get call on dat Monday unfortunately di pipo don run comot, dem shoot some pipo wey we rush go hospital, 2 of dem die and di odas dey receive treatment, CP (Commissioner of Police) don give order and investigations dey continue."