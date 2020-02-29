Image copyright Prof. charles dokubo/twitter

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari bin approve di suspension of di coordinator of di presidential amnesty programme, Professor Charles Dokubo yesterday night on 28 February.

Inside statement from Buhari tok-tok pesin, Femi Adesina, di suspension na sake of say Dokubo dey face plenti corruption accuse on top how im take dey handle tins for di amnesty programme.

Na for 2018 dem appoint oga Dokubo to lead di presidential amnesty programme afta dem sack di former coordinator Paul Boroh onto corruption accuse.

Nigeria former President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua bin create di presidential amnesty programme for 2009 to try stop di katakata wey militants bin dey cause for di Niger Delta region of di kontri ontop oil mata.

As e be so, presido Buhari don already arrange caretaker committee wey go dey torchlight evritin wey dey happen for di Amnesty programme from now henceforth.

Part of wetin di committee go dey do na to make sure say di tins wey goment provide for di amnesty programme, dem go use am di way goment don tok say make dem use am to stop di wahala for di Niger Delta region and pursue corruption comot for di programme.