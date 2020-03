Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria opposition Peoples Democratic Party dey worry say, di kontri president ,Muhammadu Buhari, dey delay to address Nigerians wey dey worry since dem discovery coronavirus for di kontri.

Di party tok tok pesin, Kola Ologbondiyan, say oga Buhari no try as im no show concern by addressing im kontri pipo imsef.

Oga Ologbondiyan say, na "absolute leadership failure" say presido Buhari no tink am say e dey important to show concern directly.

E say, presidential address for give Nigerians assurance plus help goment for dia campaign to prevent spread of di coronavirus.