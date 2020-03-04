Coronavirus: If lawmakers wan shutdown, dem suppose shutdown di whole kontri too

As Coronavirus gbege don tanda for Nigeria, di kontri lawmakers dey touchlight motion wey want make dem shutdown di Assembly for two weeks sake of di deadly disease.

Na Senator Uyime raise di motion on Tuesday say make di lawmakers use di two weeks put evritin in place to protect dem and dia workers from COVID-19.

Di house release tweet say dem go touchlight di mata on Wednesday before dem go decide weda or not to go for break.

Di tori come make Nigerians begin dey para say di break no make sense unto say health workers dey do dia work to fight di virus.