Image example Cameroon Health Minister, Dr. Manaouda Malachie

Cameroon don confirm five more cases for Coronavirus as kontri pipo di beg make goment take strong decision, close border.

Dis afternoon health minister, Dr Manaouda Malachie for e normal way don tweet say Cameroon don confirm five new cases for Covid-19.

For now e no bi clear who de five pipo bi, wusai deh komot.

Wit five more cases de total number now don reach ten.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Doctors dey encourage coronavirus patient for China

Health official bin tok for national radio dis morning say de first two pipo don well but deh di observe dem.

For now only one university close down and prime minister di hold crisis meeting wit goment officials.

As de cases di daso increase kontri pipo di beg make goment take strong decision, close border.

