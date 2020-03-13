Sanusi Lamido: King come, king go, Kano remain

Muhammadu Sanusi di ll comot office as di 14th Emir of Kano on Monday di 9th, March 2020 afta di state goment under Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje dethrone and banish am.

But e no be di first emir for di history of Kano and di northern region to suffer dis kain tin.

For 1963, di northern regional goment under Sir Ahmadu Bello comot Sanusi grandfather as di Emir of Kano come banish am go Azare for Bauchi state.

Professor of History for Bayero University Kano, Tijani Usman Naniya take us through di journey and di issue of banishment.