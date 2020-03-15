Image copyright Getty Images

Di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control don tok say one patient dey Enugu State, Southeast part of Nigeria, wey dem dey suspect say get coronavirus.

Di patient don dey isolation where dem take im test and result go comot tomorrow, according to tweet wey dem post on Sunday.

Informate wey NCDC give no tok if di patient na man or woman and e no tok if e bi Nigerian of foreigner.

Although, wetin we known be say di patient don dey isolation centre and dem don dey test am.

Last Friday, Nigeria Health Minister Osagie Ehanire announce say dem go discharge di Italian man wey carry coronavirus enta Nigeria dis week.

Im also tok say di second patient for coronavirus from Ogun State don test negative and dem go discharge am join.

Nigeria confam im first coronavirus case for Feburary and di Italian man wey carry di virus enter di West African kontri still dey isolation.

Last Wednesday, World Health Organization, di ogbonga joinbodi on health mata for world, declare coronavirus as pandemic wey mean say e don dey every where for world.

According to di According to di Worldometer, na at least 5,845 pipo don die from di virus so far.