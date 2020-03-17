Image copyright Getty Images Image example All over di world, coronavirus don make hand sanitizer difficult to see to buy

Ghanaians dey complain about de sudden increase in cost of hand sanitisers after de country record six cases of coronavirus.

Ghana goment impose ban on all public gatherings like conferences, funerals, festivals, political rallies, Church services, Islamic worship for 4 weeks starting Monday, March 16 sake of de outbreak.

President Nana Akufo-Addo plus health officials for de country direct citizens, supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants den stuff say dem for observe enhanced hygiene, ensure regular use of hand sanitizers and running water plus soap for washing of hands.

After dis announcement, price of sanitisers shoot up across de country.

One consumer, Abigail Lamptey talk BBC Pidgin say "I go ask for small hand sanitiser wey dem dey sell at Ghc3, but now dem dey sell am Ghc15. I ask dem say why, dem say sake of coronavirus"

Another consumer, Sarah talk reveal say "if you go Kaneshie and Makola markets de Ghc2 sanitisers dey cost Ghc10 now."

Per calculations wey BBC Pidgin make de prices wey retailers charge de two consumers increase by over 300 percent.

Dis reality be the same for most parts of de country.

Chief Executive of Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito explain give BBC Pidgin say despite say de price increase no sheda fair, free market dey allow make traders sell like that.

"We dey inside free market, de markets no be regulated by goment. People for use fair judgement but sake of free market e go be very difficult to regulate prices"

"I be consumer, I no go like many anybody take advantage of me but that be de reality of wanna market" he add.

Ghana record six cases of coronavirus but officials say dem dey work hard to prevent community outbreaks which go be hard to deal with.

De country ban all travellers wey visit any country wey kontri wey record at least 200 cases of COVID-19 from entering Ghana unless dem be Ghanaian citizens no go.