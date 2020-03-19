Image copyright Panorama Images

Nigerian polling service, NOIPolls don release dia latest research ontop coronavirus wey show say 26 percent of Nigeria pipo believe say dem no fit catch COVID-19.

NOIPolls wey dem name afta di creator, Ngozi Onkonjo-Iweala, bin do public poll to sample wetin Nigerians tink about di outbreak and release dia findings on March 18, 2020.

Some of di pipo say di disease no fit catch dem sake of say dem be "child of God".

Oda reasons wey dem give be say dem get strong get strong genes, hot weather, dem dey drink hers and e no dey catch Africans.

According to health experts, di virus fit catch anybodi so dis kain beliefs no dey correct. Older pipo and those wey get sickness (like diabetes and heart disease) dey more at risk to catch di virus.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

At least 7,988 pipo don die from di virus so far and na at least 198,601 pipo don get di Covid 19 disease for more than 150 kontris.

BBC Pidgin also find out say at least 82,779 around di world don recover.

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

World Health Organization bin don advise say make pipo avoid "unprotected" contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone wit cold or flu-like symptoms as way to protect demsef against Covid-19.

Both scientist for Nigeria and all ova di world don dey work togeda to find out di source of di virus and e be say dem neva still know di source.

Na estimated population of 200 million pipo dey Nigeria population.