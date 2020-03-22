Coronavirus: Nigeria don confam three new cases of Covid-19

  22 March 2020
Man wey wear mask Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control don confam three new cases of Covid-19 for di kontri.

All di three cases na for Lagos State and dem be pipo wey don travel outside Nigeria for di last seven days.

Dis one go bring di total number of coronavirus cases for Nigeria to total of 25.

So far Nigeria neva record any death from di virus.

