Coronavirus: Nigeria don confam three new cases of Covid-19
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control don confam three new cases of Covid-19 for di kontri.
All di three cases na for Lagos State and dem be pipo wey don travel outside Nigeria for di last seven days.
Dis one go bring di total number of coronavirus cases for Nigeria to total of 25.
So far Nigeria neva record any death from di virus.